Yes, there are finance options available! Please see us for details. Was new from our own Nissan dealer and what an amazing opportunity to be the next owner. Well cared for, low km. We are not Juking around, this is for real! If you are looking for a pre-owned SUV with low km, local and great style well then here it is. We do not expect this will be on the lot for long, please call for more details or a walk around video! * All Wheel Drive * Traction Control * AM-FM CD * 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nut * Differential Lock * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2014 Nissan Juke

49,358 KM

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke

SV | Unreal Low Km

2014 Nissan Juke

SV | Unreal Low Km

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,358KM
VIN JN8AF5MV6ET356033

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5MYM8
  • Mileage 49,358 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L I4 DOHC -inc: Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) Turbo
Final Drive Ratio: 5.798
GVWR: 1,890 kgs (4,166 lbs.)
45 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
415.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat (height adjustment) and 4-way manual passenger seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Body-Coloured Door Panel Insert, Body-Coloured/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P215/55R17 AS
Wheels: 17" Alloy -inc: Sport design

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System -inc: auxiliary input, 6 speakers, Interface system for iPod (located in the glove box), Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/steering wheel controls and steering wheel audio control switches

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2014 Nissan Juke