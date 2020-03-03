2014 Nissan Juke

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Rear door type: Liftgate

Braking Assist

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6

One-Touch Windows: 1

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Steering wheel: tilt

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Center console: front console with storage

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front spring type: coil

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Rear wiper: intermittent

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Headlights: auto delay off

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front seat type: sport

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Storage: front seatback

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Rear headrests: 2

Assist handle: front

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Tuned suspension: sport

Tire type: summer performance

Rear spoiler: roofline

Grille color: black with chrome accents

Power windows: safety reverse

Rear seat folding: flat

Total speakers: 6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Rear wiper: with washer

Vanity mirrors: dual

Front shock type: twin-tube gas

Rear shock type: twin-tube gas

4WD type: on demand

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Storage: accessory hook

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8

Fender lip moldings: body-color

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Navigation app: Traffic Data

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm

Headlights: halogen

Upholstery accents: faux suede

Window defogger: rear

Steering ratio: 16.5

Assist handle: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Crumple zones: rear

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Mirror color: red

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.