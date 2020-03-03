2014 Nissan Juke

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** RARE AWD NISMO PERFORMANCE!! *** LOW LOW K!! *** LOCAL TRADE! *** NISMO Edition gets performance upgrades like Torque Vectoring All Wheel Drive!......NISMO Engineered Performance Suspension (10% Stiffer than a standard Juke!)......Zippy and Fuel Efficient 197hp 1.6L Turbo Engine!......Suede Interior w/ Red Accent Stitching......Body Kit that provides 37% improved Aerodynamic Down-force!!......Alcantara & Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/ Red Center Marker!......Nismo Graphics Package and Striping!......Select-able Driving Modes (Sport, Eco, Normal)......Integrated Boost Guage and Accelerometer (measures G-Force)!......and a ton of other SWEET Features like a Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Aftermarket REMOTE START......NAVIGATION Package......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiruisXM Satellite Radio......GORGEOUS Brilliant Silver Metallic Exterior!......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Push Button Start w/ Proximity Key......Rockford Fosgate PREMIUM AUDIO Package w/ Amp and Sub-woofer!!......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......LED Daytime Running Lights!......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Split Folding Rear Seats provide a ton of extra cargo space!......and 18-Inch NISMO Two Tone 10-Spoke Alloys!
Be the envy of all your friends with this Exhilarating, Rare and Race Inspired Juke! Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit NISMO Mats! Only 87,000 Kms!! Priced to sell at $16,695 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
