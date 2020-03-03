Menu
2014 Nissan Juke

*NISMO* - AWD, Suede, Nav, TURBO!*

2014 Nissan Juke

*NISMO* - AWD, Suede, Nav, TURBO!*

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$16,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796445
  • Stock #: SCV4004
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV4ET365278
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** RARE AWD NISMO PERFORMANCE!! *** LOW LOW K!! *** LOCAL TRADE! *** NISMO Edition gets performance upgrades like Torque Vectoring All Wheel Drive!......NISMO Engineered Performance Suspension (10% Stiffer than a standard Juke!)......Zippy and Fuel Efficient 197hp 1.6L Turbo Engine!......Suede Interior w/ Red Accent Stitching......Body Kit that provides 37% improved Aerodynamic Down-force!!......Alcantara & Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/ Red Center Marker!......Nismo Graphics Package and Striping!......Select-able Driving Modes (Sport, Eco, Normal)......Integrated Boost Guage and Accelerometer (measures G-Force)!......and a ton of other SWEET Features like a Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Aftermarket REMOTE START......NAVIGATION Package......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiruisXM Satellite Radio......GORGEOUS Brilliant Silver Metallic Exterior!......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Push Button Start w/ Proximity Key......Rockford Fosgate PREMIUM AUDIO Package w/ Amp and Sub-woofer!!......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......LED Daytime Running Lights!......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Split Folding Rear Seats provide a ton of extra cargo space!......and 18-Inch NISMO Two Tone 10-Spoke Alloys!

Be the envy of all your friends with this Exhilarating, Rare and Race Inspired Juke! Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit NISMO Mats! Only 87,000 Kms!! Priced to sell at $16,695 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front seat type: sport
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Assist handle: front
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Tire type: summer performance
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Grille color: black with chrome accents
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
  • Fender lip moldings: body-color
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Navigation app: Traffic Data
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Upholstery accents: faux suede
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Steering ratio: 16.5
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night
  • Mirror color: red

Send A Message