2014 Nissan Murano

Sale $27,991 + taxes & licensing 55,000 KM Used

Listing ID: 10027287

Stock #: F54K3X

F54K3X VIN: JN8AZ1MW5EW518466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F54K3X

Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Continually Variable (CVT) 5.173 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,405 kgs (5,303 lbs) 82 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Tires: P235/55R20 AS Wheels: 20" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way power front passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

