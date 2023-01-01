Menu
2014 Nissan Murano

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Platinum

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

55,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10027287
  • Stock #: F54K3X
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW5EW518466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F54K3X
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continually Variable (CVT)
5.173 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,405 kgs (5,303 lbs)
82 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P235/55R20 AS
Wheels: 20" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
rear window defogger
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way power front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

