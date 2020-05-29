Menu
$14,781

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$14,781

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,783KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5129585
  • Stock #: F36XPB
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW3EW522824
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!


All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Complimentary oil change with purchase
Service records if available
Carfax report
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

