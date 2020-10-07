Menu
2014 Nissan Murano

44,347 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Platinum Super low KMS!

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

44,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6184473
  • Stock #: F3PMA7
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW3EW515209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Say hello to our beautiful 2014 Nissan Murano! This vehicle was a trade in and was in extremely good condition. No typo here this Murano has less than 50,000 kilometers!
MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

