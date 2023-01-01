Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

187,550 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S AWD | Safetied

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S AWD | Safetied

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 10268865
  2. 10268865
  3. 10268865
  4. 10268865
  5. 10268865
  6. 10268865
  7. 10268865
  8. 10268865
  9. 10268865
  10. 10268865
  11. 10268865
  12. 10268865
  13. 10268865
  14. 10268865
  15. 10268865
  16. 10268865
  17. 10268865
  18. 10268865
  19. 10268865
  20. 10268865
  21. 10268865
  22. 10268865
  23. 10268865
  24. 10268865
  25. 10268865
Contact Seller

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10268865
  • Stock #: F56JPF
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM9EC668481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F56JPF
  • Mileage 187,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73 L Fuel Tank
5.577 Axle Ratio

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
rear window defogger
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver's seat w/manual lumbar support and 4-way manual front passenger seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/65R18

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/6CD w/6 Speakers -inc: in-glass antenna and AUX input

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 46,085 KM
$29,799 + tax & lic
2020 Volvo S60 R-Des...
 43,486 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2021 Volvo XC90 Insc...
 22,768 KM
$70,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory