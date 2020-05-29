2014 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
This Nissan Pathfinder has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT).*These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Pathfinder the Envy of Onlookers*Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a trustworthy Pathfinder today!
