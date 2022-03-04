Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

239,000 KM

Details Description

SL

SL

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

239,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8490278
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM1EC699997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes Fully Loaded with HEATED SEATS/LEATHER SEATS/HEATED STEERING/POWER REAR HATCH/TOW HITCH WITH TOWING MODE/BACKUP CAMERA/PARKING SENSORS/BLUETOOTH/STEERING CONTROLS & MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $155.19 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

