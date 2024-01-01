Menu
Introducing the 2014 Nissan Rogue SV, a versatile and reliable SUV that delivers impressive performance and comfort. Equipped with a 2.5L I4 engine that generates up to 170 horsepower and 175 ft-lbs of torque, this vehicle offers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The Rogue SV also boasts a range of factory default features, including a 6-speaker audio system, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Other notable features include cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and power accessories. With its spacious interior, excellent fuel efficiency, and advanced safety features, the 2014 Nissan Rogue SV is a top choice for drivers seeking a dependable and practical SUV.

2014 Nissan Rogue

128,124 KM

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,124KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8EC767769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F11160
  • Mileage 128,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push-Button Start

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear spoiler: roofline
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Rear seat folding
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear seat: sliding
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Electronic messaging assistance
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 11.7
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
Front brake width: 1.04
Rear brake width: 0.64
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Nissan Rogue