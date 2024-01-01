$13,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
SV
2014 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11160
- Mileage 128,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2014 Nissan Rogue SV, a versatile and reliable SUV that delivers impressive performance and comfort. Equipped with a 2.5L I4 engine that generates up to 170 horsepower and 175 ft-lbs of torque, this vehicle offers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The Rogue SV also boasts a range of factory default features, including a 6-speaker audio system, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Other notable features include cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and power accessories. With its spacious interior, excellent fuel efficiency, and advanced safety features, the 2014 Nissan Rogue SV is a top choice for drivers seeking a dependable and practical SUV.
