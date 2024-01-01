$13,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD - LOCAL TRADE IN/1 OWNER/PANORAMIC SUNROOF
2014 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD - LOCAL TRADE IN/1 OWNER/PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 180K GREY 2522
- Mileage 180,100 KM
Vehicle Description
CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*! Receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award winners in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024! Low rate dealer arranged financing available!
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, REVERSE CAMERA, LOCAL TRADE IN, 1 OWNER
The 2014 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is a versatile and well-equipped compact SUV, perfect for drivers seeking comfort, practicality, and style This particular model is a local trade in with only one previous owner, showcasing its well maintained condition and reliability The Rogue SV stands out for its All Wheel Drive capability, making it ideal for a variety of weather and road conditions
The SV trim includes 17 inch alloy wheels and chrome accents, adding a touch of sophistication. The large, panoramic sunroof is a standout feature, letting natural light fill the cabin and enhancing the driving experience for passengers on sunny days.
Inside, the Rogue SV offers a spacious and inviting cabin with quality materials and practical features. Designed with comfort in mind, it includes heated front seats, perfect for chilly mornings. The seats are upholstered in a durable, soft cloth material, and both the drivers seat and steering wheel have multiple adjustment options to help find the ideal driving position. The rear seats offer ample space for passengers, and they recline for added comfort on longer drives. The rear 40/20/40 split-folding seats make it easy to customize cargo space, expanding the already generous cargo area for larger items or weekend getaways.The infotainment system includes a 5 inch color display with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for hands-free calls and audio streaming. Additional conveniences include keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control, ensuring comfort and convenience for all passengers.
The Rogue SV is powered by a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine that delivers 170 horsepower and is paired with a smooth continuously variable transmission (CVT). This powertrain strikes a balance between efficiency and performance, offering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience while achieving respectable fuel economy. The All Wheel Drive system automatically adjusts power between the front and rear wheels for enhanced traction, ensuring stability on slippery or uneven roads.
Safety is a priority for the 2014 Rogue, and this model includes a comprehensive suite of safety features. Standard equipment includes anti lock brakes, stability control, and a rearview camera, making parking and reversing easier and safer. The Rogue earned high safety ratings, giving peace of mind to both the driver and passengers.
This 2014 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is a one owner, well cared for vehicle with a local trade in history. Its panoramic sunroof, heated seats, and array of technology make it a stylish and comfortable choice for daily commuting and family trips alike. With All Wheel Drive capability, ample cargo space, and high safety ratings, this Rogue SV is an excellent option for anyone looking for a reliable, practical, and well-appointed compact SUV.
At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle
Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.
.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carvista
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carvista
Carvista
Call Dealer
877-245-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
877-245-5756