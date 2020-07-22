2014 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering-Power Transmission-Auto Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Smart Device Integration Transmission-CVT Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.