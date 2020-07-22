Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

60,481 KM

Details Description Features

$20,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,996

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL Leather Loaded, Navigation, Panoramic Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL Leather Loaded, Navigation, Panoramic Roof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 5463497
  2. 5463497
  3. 5463497
  4. 5463497
  5. 5463497
  6. 5463497
  7. 5463497
  8. 5463497
  9. 5463497
  10. 5463497
  11. 5463497
  12. 5463497
  13. 5463497
  14. 5463497
  15. 5463497
  16. 5463497
  17. 5463497
  18. 5463497
  19. 5463497
  20. 5463497
  21. 5463497
  22. 5463497
  23. 5463497
  24. 5463497
  25. 5463497
  26. 5463497
  27. 5463497
  28. 5463497
  29. 5463497
Contact Seller

$20,996

+ taxes & licensing

60,481KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5463497
  • Stock #: F38UT6
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2EC778363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,481 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Transmission-CVT
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2020 Nissan Armada P...
 9,538 KM
$66,871 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Maxima S...
 16,305 KM
$24,987 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 44,318 KM
$21,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory