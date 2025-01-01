$9,993+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
SR Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$9,993
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 190,412 KM
Vehicle Description
AUX Input | Heated side mirrors | 60-40 Folding rear seats
Discover reliable performance with this 2014 Nissan Sentra SR! This accident-free sedan offers a blend of efficiency and comfort, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures.
Key highlights:
- Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine
- Smooth automatic transmission
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
- Advanced safety features including Electronic Stability Control
- User-friendly infotainment system with MP3 capability
- Convenient 60-40 folding rear seats for extra cargo space
- Body-colored heated side mirrors for improved visibility
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to your satisfaction. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Sentra's reliable performance firsthand. Visit our website or contact us to start your journey towards owning this dependable Nissan Sentra SR!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
204-261-3490