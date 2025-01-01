Menu
Account
Sign In
AUX Input | Heated side mirrors | 60-40 Folding rear seats Discover reliable performance with this 2014 Nissan Sentra SR! This accident-free sedan offers a blend of efficiency and comfort, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Key highlights: - Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine - Smooth automatic transmission - Spacious interior with seating for 5 - Advanced safety features including Electronic Stability Control - User-friendly infotainment system with MP3 capability - Convenient 60-40 folding rear seats for extra cargo space - Body-colored heated side mirrors for improved visibility At Birchwood Nissan, were committed to your satisfaction. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Sentras reliable performance firsthand. Visit our website or contact us to start your journey towards owning this dependable Nissan Sentra SR! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2014 Nissan Sentra

190,412 KM

Details Description Features

$9,993

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned

Watch This Vehicle
12756123

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 12756123
  2. 12756123
Contact Seller
Sale

$9,993

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,412KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP8EL684800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 190,412 KM

Vehicle Description

AUX Input | Heated side mirrors | 60-40 Folding rear seats
Discover reliable performance with this 2014 Nissan Sentra SR! This accident-free sedan offers a blend of efficiency and comfort, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures.

Key highlights:
- Fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine
- Smooth automatic transmission
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
- Advanced safety features including Electronic Stability Control
- User-friendly infotainment system with MP3 capability
- Convenient 60-40 folding rear seats for extra cargo space
- Body-colored heated side mirrors for improved visibility

At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to your satisfaction. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Sentra's reliable performance firsthand. Visit our website or contact us to start your journey towards owning this dependable Nissan Sentra SR!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV Premium Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Rogue SV Premium Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 52,592 KM $29,491 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Infiniti QX60 Sensory Accident Free | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Infiniti QX60 Sensory Accident Free | One Owner 27,452 KM $60,491 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 11,738 KM $36,491 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,993

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2014 Nissan Sentra