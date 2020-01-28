Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN

2014 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,504KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4566492
  • Stock #: 4101
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL664057
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! For over 20 years AutoSave has been saving customers money on all their vehicle purchasing and service needs within Winnipeg. Everyone's needs are different! Luckily at AutoSave we have many options available for Finance and Warranties so you can feel safe and drive worry free! By considering every single sale, as the beginning of a new life long relationship with our customers, we have received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. No more reason to fear the unknown, at AutoSave we provide a complete vehicle history report as well as a certified Manitoba Safety.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

