2014 Nissan Sentra

$10,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 2 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7323443

7323443 Stock #: 21334

21334 VIN: 3N1AB7AP1EL670401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Magnetic Grey Metallic]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 154,231 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.