$13,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2014 Nissan Versa
2014 Nissan Versa
Note SL
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
131,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606845
- Stock #: 23413A
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP5EL358260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Aspen White Pearl]
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23413A
- Mileage 131,319 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8