2014 Nissan Versa

131,319 KM

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SL

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

131,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10606845
  • Stock #: 23413A
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP5EL358260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Aspen White Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Buy From Home Available

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

