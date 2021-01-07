2014 Nissan Versa

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Floor mats Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.