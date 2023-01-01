2014 Nissan Versa

Sale $10,992 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 6 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Morning Sky Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,688 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 41 L Fuel Tank Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats Front Bucket Seats glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Audio Aux Input

