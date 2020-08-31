2014 Nissan Xterra

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

