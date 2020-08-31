Menu
2014 Nissan Xterra

77,169 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

77,169KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5727252
  • Stock #: A9584
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW9EN801552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Elegantly expressive, this 2014 Nissan Xterra commands the road. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*Packages That Make Driving the Nissan Xterra An Experience*Steel Spare Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Plastic Floor Trim, Perimeter Alarm, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a dependable Xterra today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

