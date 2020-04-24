3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** TOURING EDITION!!! *** this triple slide touring edition means absolutely ridiculous room and space!! ( If you want a ton of room, this is a must see!!) ISLAND KITCHEN! *** U-SHAPED DINETTE!! *** TONS OF CABINETRY!!! *** Gorgeous family camper with TONS of space for the kids + guests. Exceptionally spacious kitchen for prep and entertaining......Sought-after Island w/ Double-Sink......Separate Kids Room w/ their own mini-dinette that converts to additional sleep-space......OUTDOOR KITCHEN complete with Fridge, Cooktop, Sink and Cabinetry......OUTDOOR SPEAKERS for party time around the campfire......OUTDOOR SHOWER (and oversized indoor shower as well) great for washing down kids toys and bikes......Large POWER AWNING for keeping your drinks cold in the shade......MASTER BEDROOM already equipped with SWIVEL TV plus tons of wardrobe space......Second TV Pre-Wiring in Kids Bunkhouse......Interior Entertainment Unit w/ AUX AUDIO Inputs......Ensuite-Style (Jack & Jill) Bathroom......Plenty of Windows for Natural Light and Fresh Air plus AIR CONDITIONING for when it's extra hot outside......POWER JACK makes it easy to hook up / disconnect from truck......3-Burner Gas Stove, Oven, Hood Range + Microwave for Easy Prep......FURNACE for warm floors on cool mornings......Plus the PRIME TIME by Forest River nameplate synonymous with quality!
Full Specs here: https://www.rvusa.com/rv-guide/2014-prime-time-avenger-travel-trailer-floorplan-32bit-tr19911
This is a fantastic camper for families, plenty of space to grow together, all the amenities for all the ages, and over 37 FEET of length. Make memories together this summer! On sale for just $27,600 or finance for as low as 125 B/W OR LESS!!! Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this camper. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
