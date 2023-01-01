Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT 4X4 *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SLT 4X4 *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 10068270
  2. 10068270
  3. 10068270
  4. 10068270
  5. 10068270
  6. 10068270
  7. 10068270
  8. 10068270
  9. 10068270
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
174,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10068270
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4ES167809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

2014 DODGE RAM 1500 QUAD CAB 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 4X4 5 passenger with 174,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), BIG TOUCH SCREEN, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, AFTERMARKET AIR RIDE EXCELLENT FOR TOWING, NEW TIRES, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.


Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2014 RAM 1500 SLT 4X...
 174,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln MKX LOA...
 124,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey C...
 155,000 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory