2014 RAM 1500
SLT 4X4 *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
- Listing ID: 10068270
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT4ES167809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
2014 DODGE RAM 1500 QUAD CAB 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 4X4 5 passenger with 174,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), BIG TOUCH SCREEN, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, AFTERMARKET AIR RIDE EXCELLENT FOR TOWING, NEW TIRES, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
