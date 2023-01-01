2014 RAM 1500

$21,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 2 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10274685

10274685 Stock #: 3475

3475 VIN: 1C6RR7UT7ES130192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 186,247 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.