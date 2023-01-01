$CALL+ tax & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2014 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
116,366KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10340541
- Stock #: 1374
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT7ES136540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,366 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
