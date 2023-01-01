Menu
2014 RAM 1500

116,366 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,366KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340541
  • Stock #: 1374
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT7ES136540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

