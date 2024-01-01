$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
277,100KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT0ES402868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 277,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Comes Safetied
Fully Loaded
Engine: 5.7Lit Hemi
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
