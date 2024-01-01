Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

120,662 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11553960
  2. 11553960
  3. 11553960
  4. 11553960
  5. 11553960
  6. 11553960
  7. 11553960
  8. 11553960
  9. 11553960
  10. 11553960
  11. 11553960
  12. 11553960
  13. 11553960
  14. 11553960
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,662KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT9ES340888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24256A
  • Mileage 120,662 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2016 Mitsubishi RVR SE Limited Edition for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Mitsubishi RVR SE Limited Edition 130,299 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 GMC Terrain Denali 165,763 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model X Base for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Tesla Model X Base 15,679 KM $99,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500