Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=54><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Dealer#4660</strong></span></p><p data-start=0 data-end=54><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Comes with Fresh Safety Inspection</strong></span></p><p data-start=0 data-end=54><strong><em>Please contact us in advance to schedule a viewing</em></strong></p><p data-start=0 data-end=54><strong><em>Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</em></strong></p><p data-start=0 data-end=54><strong><em>In-House financing option available</em></strong></p><p data-start=0 data-end=54>For Sale: 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 4WD Quad Cab 140.5</p><p data-start=56 data-end=263>This 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 ST combines strength and efficiency, featuring a 3.6L V6 engine and 4WD to tackle any road or terrain. With a spacious Quad Cab, it’s perfect for work, family, or weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=265 data-end=487>Key Features:<br data-start=278 data-end=281 />✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – Reliable and fuel-efficient<br data-start=327 data-end=330 />✅ 4WD for enhanced off-road capabilities<br data-start=370 data-end=373 />✅ Quad Cab for extra passenger and cargo space<br data-start=419 data-end=422 />✅ Automatic Transmission<br data-start=446 data-end=449 />✅ Well-maintained and clean interior</p><p data-start=489 data-end=588>Ready to take on whatever you throw at it. Contact us today to learn more or schedule a test drive!</p>

2014 RAM 1500

323,850 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle
12211212

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1740264429
  2. 1740264429
  3. 1740264429
  4. 1740264429
  5. 1740264429
  6. 1740264428
  7. 1740264429
  8. 1740264429
  9. 1740264429
  10. 1740264429
  11. 1740264429
  12. 1740264429
  13. 1740264429
  14. 1740264429
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
323,850KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG0ES311232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ES311232
  • Mileage 323,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer#4660

Comes with Fresh Safety Inspection

Please contact us in advance to schedule a viewing

Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB

In-House financing option available

For Sale: 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

This 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 ST combines strength and efficiency, featuring a 3.6L V6 engine and 4WD to tackle any road or terrain. With a spacious Quad Cab, it’s perfect for work, family, or weekend adventures.

Key Features:
✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – Reliable and fuel-efficient
✅ 4WD for enhanced off-road capabilities
✅ Quad Cab for extra passenger and cargo space
✅ Automatic Transmission
✅ Well-maintained and clean interior

Ready to take on whatever you throw at it. Contact us today to learn more or schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 227,850 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt 277,525 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary 236,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500