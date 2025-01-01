$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
2014 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ES311232
- Mileage 323,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Comes with Fresh Safety Inspection
Please contact us in advance to schedule a viewing
Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
In-House financing option available
For Sale: 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 4WD Quad Cab 140.5"
This 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 ST combines strength and efficiency, featuring a 3.6L V6 engine and 4WD to tackle any road or terrain. With a spacious Quad Cab, it’s perfect for work, family, or weekend adventures.
Key Features:
✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – Reliable and fuel-efficient
✅ 4WD for enhanced off-road capabilities
✅ Quad Cab for extra passenger and cargo space
✅ Automatic Transmission
✅ Well-maintained and clean interior
Ready to take on whatever you throw at it. Contact us today to learn more or schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
204-255-1297