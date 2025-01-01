2014 RAM 1500

Menu
<p data-start=95 data-end=208><strong data-start=95 data-end=151>Powerful & Well-Equipped – 4WD Quad Cab with 5.7L V8</strong><br data-start=151 data-end=154 /><strong data-start=154 data-end=170>Dealer #4660</strong><br data-start=170 data-end=173 />📍 <em data-start=176 data-end=208>2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB</em></p><p data-start=210 data-end=228><strong data-start=210 data-end=228>Main Features:</strong></p><p data-start=230 data-end=259><strong data-start=230 data-end=259>Performance & Drivetrain:</strong></p><ul data-start=260 data-end=394><li data-start=260 data-end=287><p data-start=262 data-end=287>5.7L V8 Gasoline Engine</p></li><li data-start=288 data-end=314><p data-start=290 data-end=314>Automatic Transmission</p></li><li data-start=315 data-end=338><p data-start=317 data-end=338>4 Wheel Drive (4WD)</p></li><li data-start=339 data-end=359><p data-start=341 data-end=359>Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=360 data-end=394><p data-start=362 data-end=394>ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)</p></li></ul><p data-start=396 data-end=422><strong data-start=396 data-end=422>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=423 data-end=592><li data-start=423 data-end=443><p data-start=425 data-end=443>Air Conditioning</p></li><li data-start=444 data-end=462><p data-start=446 data-end=462>Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=463 data-end=492><p data-start=465 data-end=492>Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=493 data-end=511><p data-start=495 data-end=511>Power Steering</p></li><li data-start=512 data-end=529><p data-start=514 data-end=529>Power Windows</p></li><li data-start=530 data-end=545><p data-start=532 data-end=545>Power Locks</p></li><li data-start=546 data-end=571><p data-start=548 data-end=571>Power Folding Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=572 data-end=592><p data-start=574 data-end=592>Electric Mirrors</p></li></ul><p data-start=594 data-end=617><strong data-start=594 data-end=617>Interior & Seating:</strong></p><ul data-start=618 data-end=756><li data-start=618 data-end=641><p data-start=620 data-end=641>5 Passenger Seating</p></li><li data-start=642 data-end=657><p data-start=644 data-end=657>Cloth Seats</p></li><li data-start=658 data-end=701><p data-start=660 data-end=701>Heated Front Seats (Driver & Passenger)</p></li><li data-start=702 data-end=738><p data-start=704 data-end=738>Power Seats (Driver & Passenger)</p></li><li data-start=739 data-end=756><p data-start=741 data-end=756>Gray Interior</p></li></ul><p data-start=758 data-end=782><strong data-start=758 data-end=782>Technology & Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=783 data-end=927><li data-start=783 data-end=801><p data-start=785 data-end=801>Back-Up Camera</p></li><li data-start=802 data-end=830><p data-start=804 data-end=830>Satellite Radio (Sirius)</p></li><li data-start=831 data-end=873><p data-start=833 data-end=873>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p></li><li data-start=874 data-end=889><p data-start=876 data-end=889>AM/FM Radio</p></li><li data-start=890 data-end=912><p data-start=892 data-end=912>Side Front Airbags</p></li><li data-start=913 data-end=927><p data-start=915 data-end=927>Fog Lights</p></li></ul><p data-start=929 data-end=942><strong data-start=929 data-end=942>Exterior:</strong></p><ul data-start=943 data-end=994><li data-start=943 data-end=955><p data-start=945 data-end=955>Hard Top</p></li><li data-start=956 data-end=974><p data-start=958 data-end=974>Black Exterior</p></li><li data-start=975 data-end=994><p data-start=977 data-end=994>4-Door Quad Cab</p></li></ul>

2014 RAM 1500

124,650 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

12530476

2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,650KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT2ES333387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2014 RAM 1500