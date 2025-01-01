$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Powerful & Well-Equipped – 4WD Quad Cab with 5.7L V8
Dealer #4660
📍 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
Main Features:
Performance & Drivetrain:
5.7L V8 Gasoline Engine
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Drive (4WD)
Traction Control
ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)
Comfort & Convenience:
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Interior & Seating:
5 Passenger Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seats (Driver & Passenger)
Power Seats (Driver & Passenger)
Gray Interior
Technology & Safety:
Back-Up Camera
Satellite Radio (Sirius)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
AM/FM Radio
Side Front Airbags
Fog Lights
Exterior:
Hard Top
Black Exterior
4-Door Quad Cab
The Car Guy Inc
