2014 RAM 1500

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Running Boards

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Auto-Off Headlights Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Dual Zone A/C

Electrochromic rearview mirror Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Package

Intermittent Wipers

full size spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Front Floor Mats

Mirror Memory Seating Leather Seats

Memory Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Heated Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation

Onboard Computer

Alarm System

Reverse Park Assist

Reverse Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Trailer Hitch Receiver

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Wireless Cell Phone Hookup

USB port

Cell Phone Hookup

Cooled Driver Seat

Passenger Lumbar Support

Driver Lumbar Support

Auxiliary Device

Premium Audio Package

Audio Steering Controls

Passenger illuminated vanity mirror

Day lights

Wheel lock

Displacement L/CI : 5.7 / 0

Horsepower : 395 @ 5600

Torque : 410 @ 3950

Fuel tank (Liters) : 98.4 - 121.1

Consumption city (L/100 KM) : 14.6

Consumption highway (L/100 KM) : 9.8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.