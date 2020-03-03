Menu
2014 RAM 1500

Laramie 5.7L Hemi

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie 5.7L Hemi

Location

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

$21,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,423KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4687239
  • Stock #: 0488
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT9ES220488
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CREW CAB, 4WD, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION!, Our 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab features a 5.7L V8, 4x4, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Powered Heated Leather Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Power Locks, Windows & Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, A/C & Dual Climate Control, Rear Defrost, Satellite & AM/FM radio, USB & AUX Inputs, CD Player, Cell Phone Hookup, Navigation System, Audio Steering Wheel Controls & Universal Garage Door Opener, Aux Power Outlet, External Temperature, Compass, Front Floor Mats, Bed Liner, Hubcaps, Tow Package, Running Boards & Trailer Hitch Receiver, Front Ventilated Seats, Tachometer, Front & Rear Reading Lamps! Safetied & Serviced with 180,423 kms! $21,788 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Running Boards
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Auto-Off Headlights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone A/C
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • full size spare tire
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Mirror Memory
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Onboard Computer
  • Alarm System
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • Reverse Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Trailer Hitch Receiver
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Wireless Cell Phone Hookup
  • USB port
  • Cell Phone Hookup
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Passenger Lumbar Support
  • Driver Lumbar Support
  • Auxiliary Device
  • Premium Audio Package
  • Audio Steering Controls
  • Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
  • Day lights
  • Wheel lock
  • Displacement L/CI : 5.7 / 0
  • Horsepower : 395 @ 5600
  • Torque : 410 @ 3950
  • Fuel tank (Liters) : 98.4 - 121.1
  • Consumption city (L/100 KM) : 14.6
  • Consumption highway (L/100 KM) : 9.8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

