2014 RAM 1500

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
204-253-2886
+ taxes & licensing
CREW CAB, 4WD, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION!, Our 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab features a 5.7L V8, 4x4, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Powered Heated Leather Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Power Locks, Windows & Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, A/C & Dual Climate Control, Rear Defrost, Satellite & AM/FM radio, USB & AUX Inputs, CD Player, Cell Phone Hookup, Navigation System, Audio Steering Wheel Controls & Universal Garage Door Opener, Aux Power Outlet, External Temperature, Compass, Front Floor Mats, Bed Liner, Hubcaps, Tow Package, Running Boards & Trailer Hitch Receiver, Front Ventilated Seats, Tachometer, Front & Rear Reading Lamps! Safetied & Serviced with 180,423 kms! $21,788 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5