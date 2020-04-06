300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2
AS IS Special means that the vehicle is being sold in ''as is'' condition, NO HAGGLE NO HASSLE PRICE, no warranties and no safety will be provided with the unit. As a ''wholesale to the public'' it is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. Without a valid safety, the buyer won't be able to insure the vehicle, please contact your insurance agent for more information. Best-in-class ride quality; Well-made interior; Clever storage spaces; Lots of interior space. That pretty well sums it up. This 2014 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 is a top pick in the full-size pickup truck segment thanks to its winning combination of strong performance, smooth ride and a classy cabin. It seats five persons comfortably, comes with a 5-foot cargo box and a Sport Performance Hood. It is equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, Remote Start System, Power Sunroof, ParkView Rear Back-up Camera, ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist System, Chrome Wheel to Wheel Side Steps, Premium Leather Bucket Seats, Ventilated and Heated Front Seats, Power 10-way driver and 6-way front passenger seats, Power Lumbar Adjust, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Under Seat Compartment Storage, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Column, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, LED Interior Lighting, Air Conditioning with Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Humidity Sensor, Automatic Headlamps with Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain Sensitive Variable Intermittent Windshield Wiper Remote Keyless Entry with All-Secure Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, Keyless Go, Power Front Windows, 1-Touch,Up & Down, Rear Power Sliding Window, Power Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, RamBox Cargo Management System, Spray-in Bedliner, Electronic Shift On Demand Transfer Case, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Electronic Stability Control, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow with 4-Pin Connector Wiring, Universal Garage Door Opener, Traveler/Mini Trip Computer, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, 12V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear view auto dim mirror with microphone, Integrated voice command with Bluetooth, Media Hub (SD, USB, Aux), Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, a 9 Amplified Speaker audio system with Subwoofer, Uconnect 3C NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen, AM/FM radio, SiriusXM satellite radio (requires subscription), Bluetooth and GPS Navigation. (Used vehicles may not be equipped the same as when they are purchased new from the factory. Please contact the dealership for verification of any information listed herein. Due to human error and other possible complications, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information included herein, despite all reasonable attempts being made to ensure its accuracy. The information may differ in specification or any other listed characteristic herein). Powering our RAM Sport 4X4 is a 5.7 Litre V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine rated at 395 horsepower and 410 pound feet of torque mated to an 8-Speed Automatic 8HP70 Transmission. CALL 204-818-8309 NOW to book an appointment and COME TEST DRIVE IT TODAY AT 300 PEMBINA HWY! We are located near the heart of downtown Winnipeg. Our company motto ''Key to Hassle Free'' stems from our focus to offer a one-stop automotive centre to supply all vehicle needs. We have worked diligently to ensure that this motto could stand behind one fact - no matter what automotive service you might need, you can find it here. This includes our expanded Sales Department of new and used vehicles, Service Centre with a complete Mopar Express Oil Change Station, one of the top-selling, award winning Parts Department among Canadian Chrysler stores, Collision Centre for vehicle repair and full-service Detail Centre. If you're looking for affordable vehicles, we have a wide selection of used Ram trucks, and used Jeeps. Our team can set you up with the vehicle financing you need as well. It is our goal to offer a world class client experience and deliver on our ''Key to Hassle Free'' promise at Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg.
