+ taxes & licensing
204-774-4444
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This pickup has 145,223 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT8ES385223.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now
Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3