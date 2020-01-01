Menu
2014 RAM 1500

178,082 KM

Details

Make it Yours
Auto Excell

204-888-4070

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

178,082KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6266112
  • Stock #: 6751
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2EG316751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500: 4WD, ALLOY WHEELS, 5.7L

4WD, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, 6 PASSENGER, DUAL AIR BAGS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HARD TOP, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, TOW PACKAGE, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER STEERING
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
180 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Radio w/Clock
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front armrest w/cupholders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
1440# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

