Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

224,686 KM

Details Description

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 ST

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 7379288
  2. 7379288
  3. 7379288
  4. 7379288
  5. 7379288
  6. 7379288
  7. 7379288
  8. 7379288
  9. 7379288
  10. 7379288
  11. 7379288
  12. 7379288
  13. 7379288
  14. 7379288
  15. 7379288
  16. 7379288
  17. 7379288
  18. 7379288
  19. 7379288
Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

224,686KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7379288
  • Stock #: 2155
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG2ES292155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 224,686 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500 ST

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, 4WD, AM/FM, POWER MIRRORS YES, 6 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER STEERING, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, RUNNING BOARDS, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, MP3 CAPABILITY, USB INPUT, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER LOCKS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, POWER MIRRORS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2014 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 224,686 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul LX AUT...
 48,154 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 20...
 86,555 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory