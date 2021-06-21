2014 RAM 1500

$32,799 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7474941

7474941 Stock #: F44XGP

F44XGP VIN: 1C6RR7MTXES194775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44XGP

Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Power Options Power Steering Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience tilt steering Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished/Painted Aluminum All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

