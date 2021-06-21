Menu
2014 RAM 1500

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,799

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
Sport Crew! 5.7L Hemi!

Location

$32,799

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7474941
  • Stock #: F44XGP
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MTXES194775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44XGP
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super sharp and clean truck here!
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Steering
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Four Wheel Drive
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished/Painted Aluminum
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

