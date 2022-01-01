$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
ST
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
54,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8806685
- Stock #: 22279
- VIN: 3C6JR6ATOEG330527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 54,423 KM
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8