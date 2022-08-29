Menu
2014 RAM 1500

29,443 KM

Details

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

29,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9037696
  • Stock #: 22288A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 29,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Conventional Spare Tire
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 2 880 KGS (6 350 LBS) (STD)
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group ST Popular Equipment Group Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

