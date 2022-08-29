2014 RAM 1500

$27,980 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 4 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9037696

9037696 Stock #: 22288A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 29,443 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Conventional Spare Tire GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) (STD) 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) GVWR: 2 880 KGS (6 350 LBS) (STD) ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group ST Popular Equipment Group Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper

