+ taxes & licensing
204-633-1135
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-633-1135
+ taxes & licensing
Please book an appointment to view. 2014 Ram 2500 SLT Crew cab 4x4 short box 5.7 L Hemi auto trans air tilt cruise pl, pw pm good shape 197,000 km Priced at $23900 plus taxes We offer Bank financing and leasing. Conquest Truck & auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7