2014 RAM 2500

212,000 KM

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Longhorn Limited - Nav, AC Lthr, Rmt Start, Sunroof!

2014 RAM 2500

Longhorn Limited - Nav, AC Lthr, Rmt Start, Sunroof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

212,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9790963
  • Stock #: DT8317
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL9EG308704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT8317
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TOP OF THE LINE LIMITED EDITION CUMMINS DIESEL! *** LOCALLY OWNED RURAL MANITOBA TRADE!! *** SUNROOF + NAVIGATION + AC LEATHER SEATS!!! *** The best of the best, no box left unticked, the Ram... Laramie... Longhorn... Limited... Diesel! Body is in absolutely outstanding condition, rural Manitoba-driven highway kilometers, regularly serviced at Murray Dodge, and being sold with a fresh safety. Tried and true 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL with 800 ft-lbs of torque, and optioned up with a Power SUNROOF......Colour-Matched Billeted Fender Flares......LED POD LIGHTS......Front Tow Hooks......Bed Rails......HD Spray-In Bed Liner......Full Length Running Boards......Power Sliding Rear Window......Premium LEATHER Interior w/ Limited-exclusive contrast stitching......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Control......Memory Seats......Multistage Front HEATED SEATS......Rear Heated Seats......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Power Adjustable Pedals......Upgraded 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......NAVIGATION Package......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ CARGO CAMERA!......ALPINE Premium Audio System......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Dual Zone Climate Control......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Factory REMOTE START......Electronic Shift-on-the-fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Factory Installed Tow Package w/ 4 + 7 Pin Wiring......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Factory Exhaust / Jake Brake......Tow Haul Mode......and Optional (pictured) 18 Inch Mayhem Wheels Wrapped in Beefy A/T Rubber available!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This Ram 2500 Limited comes with all original books & manuals, and custom fit all weather mats! Now priced to sell at just $44,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

