2014 RAM Cargo Van

$16,450 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7192628

7192628 Stock #: 4958

4958 VIN: 3C6TRVAGXEE127159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 4958

Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features All Equipped Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.