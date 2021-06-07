2014 RAM Cargo Van

+ taxes & licensing
204-261-1847
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
204-261-1847
+ taxes & licensing
Ex-Government Vehicle, Well Maintained, 225,000 Km, 6 Cyl, Auto, Cargo, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Insulated, Customer Preferred Package, Right Sliding Door, Right Hinged Door w/fixed glass, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer 4273
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5