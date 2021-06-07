Menu
2014 RAM Cargo Van

187,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

ProMaster 1500 Low Roof 136 WB - Insulated/CAM/Bluetooth

ProMaster 1500 Low Roof 136 WB - Insulated/CAM/Bluetooth

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

187,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7192631
  • Stock #: 4960
  • VIN: 3C6TRVAG3EE127164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 4960
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ex-Government Vehicle, Well Maintained, 187,000 Km, 6 Cyl, Auto, Cargo, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Insulated, Customer Preferred Package, Right Sliding Door, Right Hinged Door w/fixed glass, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer 4273

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

