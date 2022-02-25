$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2014 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 1500 LOW RF 136 W
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
114,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8377350
- Stock #: A5770
- VIN: 3C6TRVAG0EE101766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
SPEED CONTROL
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
Passive Speed Limiting Device
TIRES: P225/75R16C BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 16 X 6.0 STEEL (STD)
