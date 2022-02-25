Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM Cargo Van

114,000 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2014 RAM Cargo Van

2014 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 1500 LOW RF 136 W

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 1500 LOW RF 136 W

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8377350
  • Stock #: A5770
  • VIN: 3C6TRVAG0EE101766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
SPEED CONTROL
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
Passive Speed Limiting Device
TIRES: P225/75R16C BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 16 X 6.0 STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2012 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 191,889 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage LX...
 114,742 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 46,839 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory