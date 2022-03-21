$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2014 RAM Cargo Van
Tradesman, Partition Wall, Shelving, Fulll Power Group, Summer/Winter Tires
Location
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
109,733KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8938981
- Stock #: P10081
- VIN: 2C4JRGAG1ER377450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 109,733 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Delete Supplemental Side Curtain Air Bags
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29C -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW TOURING (STD)
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/B...
WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL (STD)
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6