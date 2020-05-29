Menu
Account
Sign In
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

Contact Seller
2014 RAM ProMaster

2014 RAM ProMaster

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM ProMaster

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

  1. 5196881
  2. 5196881
  3. 5196881
  4. 5196881
  5. 5196881
  6. 5196881
  7. 5196881
  8. 5196881
  9. 5196881
  10. 5196881
  11. 5196881
  12. 5196881
  13. 5196881
  14. 5196881
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5196881
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Local van one owner 2014 Ram Promaster 2500 Cargo Van 3.0 L turbo diesel auto air tilt cruise pl pw 94 ,000 km we offer leasing for business use. $24900 Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

2015 Ford F-350
 75,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford E350
 140,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-250
 187,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-1135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory