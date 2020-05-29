+ taxes & licensing
Local van one owner 2014 Ram Promaster 2500 Cargo Van 3.0 L turbo diesel auto air tilt cruise pl pw 94 ,000 km we offer leasing for business use. $24900 Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
