2014 Skyline Weekender Joey

*** METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, EXTREMELY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!! *** This is a local trade in on a brand new Wildnerness!! Great features!! ONE OWNER Pride of ownership very evident!! Has been parked stationary on a seasonal site. Non smokers, owned by mature couple with not much in and out traffic so very minimal wear and tear on the interior. This unit is also Half-Ton Towable!!! GREAT BIG AWNING AND OUTDOOR SPEAKERS! *** Super practical floorplan in this 30 footer with plenty of space plus great luxury upgrades such as Private Bedroom Suite w/ Queen Bed & His / Hers Storage......Double Bunks on the opposite end of camper......Kitchen Dinette that converts to extra sleep-space in a snap......Captain-Style Loungers......Jensen Multimedia Centre w/ USB & AUX Stereo Plug-Ins......Indoor & Outdoor Speakers......TV Pre-Wiring and Mounting-Space......Huge POWER AWNING......Well appointed Bathroom w/ Medicine Cabinet......Oversized Shower w/ Proper Bath Tub......Bright Natural Light w/ Bathroom Skylight......Very spacious full Functioning Kitchen w/ Three Burner Gas Stove, Microwave and Full Size Dometic Fridge......Oversized DOUBLE SINK makes the kitchen that much more functional......Tons of Kitchen Pantry Space......Quality Wood Trim and Gorgeous Rustic Tile style Vinyl Flooring......Plenty of windows provide a great feeling interior with Loads of Natural Light......and Easily Half-Ton Towable at just 6500 lbs!
This Weekender is ready to go for Summer! Priced at $19,800 or now JUST $18,800 (SAVE $1,000) w/ Dealer Arranged Financing. Payments as low as $100 b/w or less!! On-Site Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
