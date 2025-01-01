Menu
The 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience Package is a versatile and reliable compact SUV that offers a comfortable and safe driving experience. This model is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT). The exterior of the Forester 2.5i Convenience Package features 17-inch steel wheels, roof rails, and a rear spoiler. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, with cloth upholstery and a height-adjustable drivers seat. The rear seats can be folded down to expand the cargo area, which already offers 34.4 cubic feet of space with the seats up and 74.7 cubic feet with the seats down. Standard features of the 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience Package include: - Bluetooth connectivity for phone and audio streaming - Four-speaker audio system with CD player, auxiliary input, and USB port - Rearview camera - Cruise control - Air conditioning - Power windows, locks, and mirrors - Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel - Multi-function display with trip computer and outside temperature gauge Safety features of the Forester 2.5i Convenience Package include: - All-wheel drive - Anti-lock brakes with brake assist - Hill start assist - Vehicle dynamics control with traction control - Front-seat side airbags and side

2014 Subaru Forester

213,889 KM

Details Description

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience Package PZEV

12886220

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience Package PZEV

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,889KM
VIN JF2SJEBC6EH417210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F11158
  • Mileage 213,889 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience Package!!!



Brand new safety today !!!



Excellent condition!!! Impeccable

Only $11,988



Price reduced to $9988 final ( no offers please)



The 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience Package is a versatile and reliable compact SUV that offers a comfortable and safe driving experience. This model is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT).



The exterior of the Forester 2.5i Convenience Package features 17-inch steel wheels, roof rails, and a rear spoiler. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, with cloth upholstery and a height-adjustable driver's seat. The rear seats can be folded down to expand the cargo area, which already offers 34.4 cubic feet of space with the seats up and 74.7 cubic feet with the seats down.



Standard features of the 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience Package include:



- Bluetooth connectivity for phone and audio streaming

- Four-speaker audio system with CD player, auxiliary input, and USB port

- Rearview camera

- Cruise control

- Air conditioning

- Power windows, locks, and mirrors

- Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel

- Multi-function display with trip computer and outside temperature gauge



Safety features of the Forester 2.5i Convenience Package include:



- All-wheel drive

- Anti-lock brakes with brake assist

- Hill start assist

- Vehicle dynamics control with traction control

- Front-seat side airbags and side

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-XXXX

204-227-4600

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carland

204-227-4600

2014 Subaru Forester