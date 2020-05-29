2014 Subaru Forester

Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Suspension Sport tuned suspension Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

4.111 Axle Ratio

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Black Bodyside Cladding

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Audio Theft Deterrent

Radio w/Clock

Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat

Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Wheels: 18" x 7" Black Aluminum Alloy -inc: Machined finish w/high-relief design

Tires: P225/55R18 97H Bridgestone Dueler H/L400 AS -inc: Mud and snow

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

60 L Fuel Tank

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control

Passenger Seat

Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat

Engine: 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Intercooled Turbo -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection

GVWR: 2,110 kgs (4,651 lbs)

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/MFD Display -inc: roof mounted antenna, illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console), HD Radio, MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration, Bluetooth streaming a...

Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: High-torque, manual mode w/6 and 8 manual modes, paddle shifters, shift lock, SI-Drive, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch a...

