2014 Subaru Forester

- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Convenience
-
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Powertrain
-
- Comfort
-
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Suspension
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- 4.111 Axle Ratio
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Radio w/Clock
- Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
- Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Wheels: 18" x 7" Black Aluminum Alloy -inc: Machined finish w/high-relief design
- Tires: P225/55R18 97H Bridgestone Dueler H/L400 AS -inc: Mud and snow
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
- Passenger Seat
- Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
- Engine: 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Intercooled Turbo -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection
- GVWR: 2,110 kgs (4,651 lbs)
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/MFD Display -inc: roof mounted antenna, illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console), HD Radio, MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration, Bluetooth streaming a...
- Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: High-torque, manual mode w/6 and 8 manual modes, paddle shifters, shift lock, SI-Drive, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch a...
