$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

XT Touring

2014 Subaru Forester

XT Touring

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  • 110,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5242931
  • Stock #: 0946T
  • VIN: JF2SJHPC2EH493680
Exterior Colour
Venetian Red Pearl (Red)
Interior Colour
Onyx Black (20)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

JUST IN LOCAL TRADE 2014 SUBARU FORESTER TOURING 2.0 XT AWD LOW KMS AND A GREAT CARFAX. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES AND RIMS. ALSO FACTORY COMMAND START WITH ALL THE OPTIONS. WE HAVE DONE A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION ON THE VEHICLE SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.


ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT WELCOME APPLY TODAY

Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • 4.111 Axle Ratio
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Radio w/Clock
  • Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
  • Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Wheels: 18" x 7" Black Aluminum Alloy -inc: Machined finish w/high-relief design
  • Tires: P225/55R18 97H Bridgestone Dueler H/L400 AS -inc: Mud and snow
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
  • Passenger Seat
  • Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
  • Engine: 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Intercooled Turbo -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection
  • GVWR: 2,110 kgs (4,651 lbs)
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/MFD Display -inc: roof mounted antenna, illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console), HD Radio, MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration, Bluetooth streaming a...
  • Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: High-torque, manual mode w/6 and 8 manual modes, paddle shifters, shift lock, SI-Drive, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch a...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

