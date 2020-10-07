Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

131,671 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

| All-Wheel Drive | Keyless Entry |

Location

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,671KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5941707
  • Stock #: 20300A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,671 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru Forester has a powerful Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7" 5 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*Critics Agree*KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Cars & SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.*These Packages Will Make Your Subaru Forester the Envy of Onlookers*Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and XMODE, Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Building on its well-established reputation for capability, reliability, practicality and longevity, the new Forester now delivers even more comfort and convenience while offering the added benefit of standard fuel-efficient all-wheel drive -- and does it at an outstanding price point.*Visit Us Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

