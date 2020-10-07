2014 Subaru Forester

+ taxes & licensing
This Subaru Forester has a powerful Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7" 5 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*Critics Agree*KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Cars & SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.*These Packages Will Make Your Subaru Forester the Envy of Onlookers*Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and XMODE, Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Building on its well-established reputation for capability, reliability, practicality and longevity, the new Forester now delivers even more comfort and convenience while offering the added benefit of standard fuel-efficient all-wheel drive -- and does it at an outstanding price point.*Visit Us Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
