2014 Subaru Impreza

0 KM

Details Description

$14,986

+ tax & licensing
$14,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2014 Subaru Impreza

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i ONE OWNER MANITOBA CAR!!!

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i ONE OWNER MANITOBA CAR!!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$14,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9780571
  • VIN: jf1gjaa68eh006034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COME AND CHECK OUT THIS EXTRA CLEAN ONE OWNER ALL WHEEL DRIVE SEDAN!! TRUE IMPORT !! BUILT IN JAPAN!! WORLDS BEST SYMMERTRICAL AWD SYSTEM! ULTRA LOW KMS!1 ONLY 113 000 KMS! NICELY EQUIPPED !! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! BUY THIS REALIBLE IMPORT SEDAN FOR ONLY $14,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 294 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194 DEALER #4194

