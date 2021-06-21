2014 Subaru Legacy

$18,997 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 6 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7528721

7528721 Stock #: 25105

25105 VIN: 4S3BMGD67E3033653

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25105

Mileage 46,699 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.