2014 Subaru Outback

$15,985 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 2 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10487613

10487613 Stock #: F59GW1

F59GW1 VIN: 4S4BRGBC6E3281771

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 158,268 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.90 axle ratio 490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 4,585 lbs Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Active Valve Control System (AVCS) Variable Valve Timing and Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: 6-speed manual shift mode, Steering-Wheel Paddle-Shift Control Switches Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rack DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Body-colored door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish -inc: center caps Tires: P225/60R17 98T AS Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center Armrest Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power drivers seat w/power lumbar support and passenger front seat back pocket 65-35 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Steering-Wheel Paddle-Shift Control Switches Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: 6-speed manual shift mode

