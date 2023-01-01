Menu
2014 Subaru Outback

158,268 KM

$15,985

+ tax & licensing
$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Subaru Outback

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5i Premium Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5i Premium Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

158,268KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10487613
  • Stock #: F59GW1
  • VIN: 4S4BRGBC6E3281771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle!
Key Features

- AWD
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- Bluetooth
- Driver's Auto Up/Down Power Window
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control

And more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 4,585 lbs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Active Valve Control System (AVCS) Variable Valve Timing and Electronic Throttle Control (ETC)
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: 6-speed manual shift mode, Steering-Wheel Paddle-Shift Control Switches

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish -inc: center caps
Tires: P225/60R17 98T AS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center Armrest
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power drivers seat w/power lumbar support and passenger front seat back pocket
65-35 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Steering-Wheel Paddle-Shift Control Switches
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: 6-speed manual shift mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

