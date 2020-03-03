2014 Subaru WRX

Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Suspension Sport tuned suspension Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Rocker Panel Extensions

110 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Grille w/Metal-Look Bar

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Wing Spoiler

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

3.90 axle ratio

64 L Fuel Tank

48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

Passenger Seat

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Tires: 245/40R18 93W Dunlop SP600 Summer Perf.

Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Enkei Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: charcoal coating and 14-spoke design w/STI centre caps

Heated Front Rally Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and 4 heat level settings

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/high pressure turbocharger and high capacity intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System

KYB Brand Name Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers

Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: hill holder system, standard flywheel, short throw shifter w/reverse lockout, fully synchronized, including reverse, hydraulically operated, dry single-plate disc clutch, starter interlock system (clutch p...

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Advanced Audio System -inc: roof mounted antenna, auxiliary audio source input in centre console, illuminated audio controls integrated in steering wheel, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and steering wheel...

