2014 Subaru WRX

- Powertrain
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Suspension
- Safety
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
- Additional Features
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Rocker Panel Extensions
- 110 amp alternator
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Wing Spoiler
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- 3.90 axle ratio
- 64 L Fuel Tank
- 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
- Passenger Seat
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
- Tires: 245/40R18 93W Dunlop SP600 Summer Perf.
- Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Enkei Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: charcoal coating and 14-spoke design w/STI centre caps
- Heated Front Rally Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and 4 heat level settings
- Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/high pressure turbocharger and high capacity intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System
- KYB Brand Name Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers
- Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: hill holder system, standard flywheel, short throw shifter w/reverse lockout, fully synchronized, including reverse, hydraulically operated, dry single-plate disc clutch, starter interlock system (clutch p...
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Advanced Audio System -inc: roof mounted antenna, auxiliary audio source input in centre console, illuminated audio controls integrated in steering wheel, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and steering wheel...
