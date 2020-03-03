Menu
2014 Subaru WRX

STI

2014 Subaru WRX

STI

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$23,999

  • 90,646KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4811739
  • Stock #: 0891
  • VIN: JF1GV8H64EL002191
Exterior Colour
Satin White Pearl (White)
Interior Colour
Black/Anthracite Black (50)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

JUST IN 2014 SUBARU WRX STI SEDAN 6SPEED ONE NICE CAR IF YOUR LOOKING FOR A FUN CAR FOR THE SUMMER AND WINTER. THIS STI IS IN GREAT SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT, NO AFTERMARKET PARTS 100% STOCK. THE VEHICLE COMES WITH A NEW MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY ON THE POWER TRAIN FOR ASKING PRICE

ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME APPLY TODAY AND GET DRIVING

Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Rocker Panel Extensions
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Wing Spoiler
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 3.90 axle ratio
  • 64 L Fuel Tank
  • 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Passenger Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
  • Tires: 245/40R18 93W Dunlop SP600 Summer Perf.
  • Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Enkei Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: charcoal coating and 14-spoke design w/STI centre caps
  • Heated Front Rally Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and 4 heat level settings
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/high pressure turbocharger and high capacity intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System
  • KYB Brand Name Front Shock Absorbers and Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: hill holder system, standard flywheel, short throw shifter w/reverse lockout, fully synchronized, including reverse, hydraulically operated, dry single-plate disc clutch, starter interlock system (clutch p...
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Advanced Audio System -inc: roof mounted antenna, auxiliary audio source input in centre console, illuminated audio controls integrated in steering wheel, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and steering wheel...

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

