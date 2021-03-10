Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

96,701 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0I W/SPORT PKG AWD, LOADED, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0I W/SPORT PKG AWD, LOADED, HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 6742382
  2. 6742382
  3. 6742382
  4. 6742382
  5. 6742382
  6. 6742382
  7. 6742382
  8. 6742382
  9. 6742382
  10. 6742382
  11. 6742382
  12. 6742382
  13. 6742382
  14. 6742382
  15. 6742382
  16. 6742382
  17. 6742382
  18. 6742382
  19. 6742382
  20. 6742382
  21. 6742382
Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

96,701KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6742382
  • Stock #: 8705
  • VIN: JF2GPACC1EG308705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8705
  • Mileage 96,701 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 SUBARU XV CROSSTREK 2.0I W/SPORT PKG



DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, 5 PASSENGER, FOG LIGHTS, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER LOCKS, SPOILER, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS, TELESCOPE, CLOTH SEATS, POWER STEERING, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL, DUAL AIR BAGS, REAR WIPER, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, RF SIDE AIRBAG



___________________________________________________________________


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________


We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________


Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 156,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent GL
 94,321 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL
 136,368 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory