2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$12,888 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 7 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6742382

6742382 Stock #: 8705

8705 VIN: JF2GPACC1EG308705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 8705

Mileage 96,701 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.